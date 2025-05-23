Bloc Québécois files legal challenge of Terrebonne riding results after one-vote loss

Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

TERREBONNE — The Bloc Québécois says it has filed a Superior Court challenge to overturn the election results in the federal riding of Terrebonne after losing by one vote.

In a news release, the party says there is doubt about who won the riding in the April 28 federal election because a mail-in vote from a Bloc supporter was returned to the sender.

Elections Canada has admitted that a misprint on an envelope used to mail a special ballot from Terrebonne led to one Bloc voter’s ballot being returned to her.

Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste initially won the riding, but it flipped to Bloc candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné after the votes went through a validation process.

A judicial recount completed on May 10, however, concluded the Liberals had won the riding by one vote.

The Bloc says it is seeking a new election in the riding.

“The right to vote is a fundamental right in a democracy, and we must ensure that it has been and will be fully respected,” Sinclair-Desgagné said in the news release.

“In light of Elections Canada’s admission of error, it seems clear to us that, in order for democracy to be upheld, the election must be annulled and a new election held in Terrebonne. The voice of every resident of Terrebonne must be heard, and we will pursue this process to the very end.”