Justice minister defends border bill’s restrictions on asylum claims

Justice Minister Sean Fraser rises during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 30, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says there will still be mechanisms allowing people to make asylum claims after being in the country for more than a year if the government’s border bill passes.

Critics and advocacy groups say the wide-ranging border security legislation threatens to remove civil liberties and due process from the immigration and asylum system.

One of the proposed changes would prevent people from making asylum claims if they’ve been in Canada for more than a year.

Fraser says there would still be opportunities for asylum seekers who have been in Canada for more than a year to make their case through measures like pre-removal risk assessments.

The 127-page bill, unveiled Tuesday, would give authorities new powers to search mail and expand the Canadian Coast Guard’s role to include security activities.

It also proposes giving officials the power to pause or cancel immigration applications.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

With files from Jim Bronskill

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.