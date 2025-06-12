RCMP commissioner calls cooperation with India over Nijjar killing ‘good,’ focused on ‘rebuilding’ relationship

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and Alberta RCMP Commanding Officer Trevor Daroux speak about the challenges involved in securing the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is describing ongoing talks with Indian officials over the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader as “good” after India previously refused to cooperate.

“We are rebuilding these relationships. The conversations have been positive, and we’re looking at planning other meetings with them as well,” Duheme said in an exclusive interview with CTV’s Power Play on Thursday.

Duheme’s comments come after Prime Minister Mark Carney defended his decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at next week’s G7 summit amid recent tense relations between the two countries.

In 2023, former prime minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier that year. Four Indian nationals have since been charged in Nijjar’s death.

The following year, the RCMP accused the Indian government of playing a role in “widespread violence” in Canada, including homicides and extortion. Those allegations led to diplomats being expelled from both countries.

India has previously denied allegations linking its government to the Nijjar case and claimed evidence was not shared with them.

Asked by reporters last week about the invite, Carney said he and Modi agreed to continue “law enforcement to law enforcement dialogue.”

Carney also said there’s been “some progress” on issues of accountability.

When asked by host Mike Le Couteur if there has been any progress on the investigation into Nijjar’s death, Duheme said, “the matter is before the courts right now.”

“The RCMP has engaged with its counterparts in India, and we are rebuilding that relationship. We want to fight the same crimes. We have common interest in it, and it’s important to keep on building that relationship with our Indian counterparts,” Duheme added.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Thursday, Sikh groups called on Carney to revoke Modi’s invite to the G7.

“The invitation to Narendra Modi to the G7 summit should be withdrawn unless India cooperates with Canadian law enforcement in the ongoing investigations and pledges to no longer interfere in Canada and no longer target Sikhs in Canada,” Balpreet Singh said, who is the legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization of Canada.

The groups are also asking the Liberal government to immediately stop any intelligence-sharing with India.

When pressed on those concerns from the Sikh community surrounding Modi’s visit to Canada, Duheme said security will be ensured.

“The RCMP is not responsible for inviting any guests for this G7. This was decision by Mr. Carney, and we will work closely to ensure the security while Mr. Modi is here during the G7,” Duheme said. “And if there’s any concerns, I invite the community to reach out to our liaison officer program, and we can address them.”

In a previous interview with CTV’s Question Period last October, Duheme said there was a “significant reduction” to the public safety threat after six Indian diplomats were expelled from Canada.

Asked if the threat level has changed since those comments, Duheme said, “we’re at the same position that we were. We’ve seen a decrease.”

“We’ve done a lot of proactive work with law enforcement. We’ve set up a task force that was based out of B.C. to ensure coordinated approach from what we’re seeing in Edmonton as well as Ontario. So I think we’ve had success in how we handle all this,” he said.

Modi and his government has long condemned the Khalistan movement that supports the establishment of an independent Sikh state in India.

RCMP on G7 security: ‘Changing landscape a threat’

The RCMP-led Integrated Safety and Security Group (ISSG) is responsible for ensuring the summit goes smoothly from a security standpoint. The Mounties has been working with partners and other law enforcement agencies, including the Calgary Police Service and the Canadian Armed Forces, and leveraging experience from all levels.

“We’re well prepared to deal with any eventuality, and we have to consider not just the individuals, but we have to consider the changing landscape a threat,” Trevor Daroux, who is the commanding officer of the Albert RCMP, said in a joint interview with Duheme on CTV’s Power Play.

“That’s part of our planning process and our preparations, and we’re well placed for that.”

The same summit was held in Kananaskis, Alta. when it was the G8 back in 2002. Daroux admits the threat landscape has changed with potential threats coming from the ground and air, but he says the natural landscape does also help.

“Geography itself limits access,” Daroux said. “It presents natural barriers to entering the location. But we have to secure that area.”

These types of summits can attract massive protests and the RCMP has set up designated demonstration zones in Calgary and in nearby Banff. While each of the zones will be a one-hour drive from the actual summit, the RCMP says the protest areas will be equipped with “infrastructure to broadcast demonstrators’ messages to G7 leaders and delegations in Kananaskis”.

“So part of this is cooperation,” Daroux said. “How do we facilitate your ability to get the message across? And I can tell you, a lot of groups are willing to work in that direction.”

Some other security elements will include mobile command centres, drones and police and military deployed on ATVs.

The RCMP has also established air restrictions over Calgary and Kananaskis that will be in effect from June 14-17.

