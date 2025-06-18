At G7 summit, Trump got the spotlight, but it’s Carney that got the win

Analyst Eric Ham discusses Donald Trump’s departure from the G7 meeting.

Eric Ham is based in Washington, D.C. and is a political analyst for CTV News. He’s a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress and writes for CTVNews.ca.

Much was unknown about how the annual G7 summit would play out in Alberta this week. Recently-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to use the gathering of advanced nations and other world leaders as a burgeoning opportunity to position both Canada and himself as integral conduits to peace and stability in a world wracked by conflict and instability.

The growing war in the Middle East along with Vladimir Putin’s stubborn intransigence in Ukraine threatened to overtake Carney’s inaugural hosting duties and global coming out party.

Moreover, President Donald Trump’s return to Canada, along with his abrupt exit, was equally bewildering. The mercurial president’s bellicosity towards the Great White North, combined with punishing and exacting tariffs, continue to stifle and vex those in attendance, especially and including Canadian leaders.

Yet, to the surprise and delight of officials on both sides of the border, while the president overtook the spotlight, it was the Canadian prime minister that walked away triumphant from his inaugural G7 summit. To the surprise of many global watchers, the president and prime minister agreed to pursue a trade deal within 30 days.

In a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders “underscored collaboration on further shared priorities at the summit, such as critical minerals, gun and drug smuggling, illegal drugs, and border security.”

Upon arrival, President Trump, perhaps to the chagrin of some, rehashed old grievances and appeared to mimic a Kremlin spokesperson. He chided former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (falsely), for removing Russia from the group of advanced Western nations.

Moreover, the president appeared to suggest removing Russia from the then G8 is what led to the nearly four-year-old war currently in Ukraine. However, in true Trumpian fashion, the American president quickly recalibrated, shocking many by intimating a deal could be worked out.

Canada Trump G7 Summit U.S. President Donald Trump wears a pin with the flags of Canada and the United States as he participates in a session of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Perhaps the tell-tale of a pliable president in a conciliatory mood was reflected by the joint American-Canadian flag lapel pin worn by the former real estate mogul as he arrived for the first day of talks.

Still, with so much at stake and a range of volatile and tense issues to be addressed, it is the headline of a potential deal between the once-close allies and biggest trading partners that undoubtedly allows the nascent PM a victory lap.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, from left to right, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Brazil Luiz Inaci... Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, from left to right, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a family photo at the G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Every leader in attendance from traditional G7 nations such as the United Kingdom and Japan, to invited guests such as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mexico’s uber-popular President Claudia Sheinbaum — and even Trump antagonist Vlodomyr Zelensky — all wanted a bilateral meeting with the American president.

Yet, while the U.S. and U.K. reiterated their trade agreement, undoubtedly it is Carney and Trump signaling negotiations that will revive markets, economies, and boardrooms throughout the region.

Since winning re-election in 2024, Trump immediately began shattering 60 years of economic integration and 150 years of friendship. However, in one fell swoop, frenemies now appear headed towards a reconciliation (at least for now). The deal still will require enormous effort from both sides, and as mentioned from their initial meeting at the White House and again in Kananaskis, Trump and Carney are equally firm in their respective positions.

The U.S. president is making clear tariffs seemingly are here to stay in some form or fashion. In fact, during their meeting with reporters, he bellowed, “I’ve always been a tariff person.” Meanwhile, the Canadian PM wants to see the tariffs removed, which will allow Canadian goods to freely move and flourish across its southern border.

Thirty days does not provide much time to work through many of the complex and intractable issues, but if one thing has become abundantly clear, it is President Trump’s affinity and respect for Prime Minister Carney; and perhaps that is all that is needed. Carney’s willingness to express support for President Trump’s Golden Dome, his signature missile defence program, along with the prime minister announcing an increase in defence spending, certainly moved the president. Now the PM will have the arduous task of using these enormous carrots to cement a groundbreaking trade agreement in record time.

Again, Carney has astutely navigated the treacherous political environment confronting a bellicose leader intent on overtaking Canadian sovereignty. In addition to scoring a major win on a potential trade agreement the confab of advanced nations were equally successful getting President Trump to agree on a joint statement calling for de-escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Now, Kananaskis was always more than a meeting place of global leaders. Prime Minister Carney saw it as the destination to launch Canada to the forefront, geopolitically. Resetting fraught relations and ties with India to re-shaping a deteriorating bond with the United States. Carney campaigned on an ethos of Canada as the centre of the universe.

Canada Trump G7 Summit Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with President Donald Trump after a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In 48 hours, the PM achieved his aims. President Trump’s abrupt and unexpected exit left a tremendous void at a time when the amalgamation of heads of state desperately needed America’s voice. Nevertheless, Canada’s leadership was able to construct a framework that could be the catalyst for a lasting re-imagined entente with the U.S.

Not to mention, achieving success on a unified statement from the G7 nations calling for an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

So while the light shined brightly on America’s quixotic president and rightfully so, it was Canada’s newly elected prime minister that has come through a hectic and chaotic multilateral meeting, victorious.