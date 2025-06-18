PM Carney travelling to Europe Sunday for NATO, Canada-EU summits

Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the closing news conference at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Europe on Sunday to attend a pair of summits on NATO and Canada-EU relations.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the travel plans today, after Carney wrapped up the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta.

Carney will head to Brussels on Sunday to meet with European leaders.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the leaders will work to “deepen the Canada-EU relationship across all sectors,” including trade and defence.

Carney will then head to The Hague in the Netherlands for the NATO summit.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will engage with allies at the summit to “meet evolving threats in a more dangerous and divided world.”

