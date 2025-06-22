ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘He helped this country navigate some of its most challenging times’: Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Canada's then-ambassador to China, John McCallum, arrives to brief members of the Foreign Affairs committee regarding China in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former Liberal cabinet minister and Ontario MP John McCallum has died, according to a statement from his family posted to social media Sunday.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of The Honourable John McCallum,” the statement reads. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 21, 2025. He was 75 years old.”

Political leaders took to social media to express their condolences for McCallum, who served as MP for the Markham, Ont., area from 2000 to 2015, and in a variety of cabinet portfolios including immigration, defence and national revenue.

Prime Minister Mark Carney offered his condolences in a social media post, calling him “an inspiration, a mentor, and a friend.”

Carney also praised McCallum’s contributions to public service, diplomacy and academia, saying he helped Canada navigate major economic challenges and always did so “with good humour and grace.”

McCallum also served as Canada’s ambassador to China from 2017 to 2019.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of my friend John McCallum,” said former prime minister Justin Trudeau in a social media statement Sunday afternoon. “He helped this country navigate some of its most challenging times.”

“I am heartbroken with the passing of my dear friend and mentor,” wrote Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand in a post to X Sunday afternoon.

“From the moment I decided to run for office in 2019, John was by my side — always with a smile, endless enthusiasm, and thoughtful advice … I will miss him greatly.”

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey described McCallum as “a good friend and someone I leaned on often for advice,” as well as “thoughtful, kind, and always generous with his time,” in an X post.

“My deepest condolences to his family,” Furey wrote.

This is a developing story. More details to come.