‘He helped this country navigate some of its most challenging times’: Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

Former Liberal cabinet minister and Ontario MP John McCallum has died, according to a statement from his family posted to social media Sunday.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of The Honourable John McCallum,” the statement reads. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 21, 2025. He was 75 years old.”

Political leaders took to social media to express their condolences for McCallum, who served as MP for the Markham, Ont., area from 2000 to 2015, and in a variety of cabinet portfolios including immigration, defence and national revenue.

Prime Minister Mark Carney offered his condolences in a social media post, calling him “an inspiration, a mentor, and a friend.”

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John McCallum, who was an inspiration, a mentor, and a friend.



John served Canada and academia with great distinction, helping us to find solutions to our biggest economic challenges, devoting his invaluable insights to the service… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 22, 2025

Carney also praised McCallum’s contributions to public service, diplomacy and academia, saying he helped Canada navigate major economic challenges and always did so “with good humour and grace.”

McCallum also served as Canada’s ambassador to China from 2017 to 2019.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of my friend John McCallum,” said former prime minister Justin Trudeau in a social media statement Sunday afternoon. “He helped this country navigate some of its most challenging times.”

I’m saddened to learn of the passing of my friend John McCallum. Throughout his many years in service to Canadians as an academic (he was my Dean of Faculty of Arts at McGill), economist and nearly two decades as a parliamentarian, he helped this country navigate some of its most… pic.twitter.com/QDlj8jIkmW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 22, 2025

“I am heartbroken with the passing of my dear friend and mentor,” wrote Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand in a post to X Sunday afternoon.

“From the moment I decided to run for office in 2019, John was by my side — always with a smile, endless enthusiasm, and thoughtful advice … I will miss him greatly.”

I am heartbroken with the passing of my dear friend and mentor, the Honourable John McCallum.



A dedicated public servant, John served Canadians with distinction as a Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament, and Ambassador.



From the moment I decided to run for office in 2019,… pic.twitter.com/gboujPiyqF — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 22, 2025

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey described McCallum as “a good friend and someone I leaned on often for advice,” as well as “thoughtful, kind, and always generous with his time,” in an X post.

“My deepest condolences to his family,” Furey wrote.

