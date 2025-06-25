Canadian border agency investigating dozens of cases of potential Iranian officials allowed into Canada

Former CBSA officer Kelly Sundberg says he is ‘not optimistic’ about the Strong Borders Act and it doesn’t necessarily improve public safety for Canadians.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirms it is investigating how dozens of suspected Iranian officials have been allowed to enter Canada.

In a statement to CTV News, CBSA spokesperson Rebecca Purdy says all Iranian nationals must apply for a visa to enter Canada, at which point they are “carefully assessed” by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

“Our strong response to suspected senior officials in the Iranian regime remains in place and the CBSA continues to take action to stop them from seeking or finding safe haven in Canada,” Purdy wrote.

In 2022, Canada designated the Iranian government one that “engages in terrorism and systematic or gross human rights violations,” barring any senior government official from entering Canada.

Under that designation, the CBSA says 131 visas have been cancelled by IRCC. The CBSA has also opened 115 investigations.

Of those, Purdy wrote, 49 investigations have been concluded, and the remaining are ongoing. A concluded investigation means “the individuals in question were either not in Canada or determined not to be a senior official in the Iranian regime and therefore not inadmissible for this reason.”

The remaining 66 investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, 20 people have been “reported inadmissible” by the CBSA for being an Iranian regime senior official, 19 of which either have or will be sent for an admissibility hearing. Following admissibility hearings, three “individuals were found inadmissible for being prescribed senior officials and issued deportation orders.”

One individual has been removed from Canada, according to Purdy.

There’s been a heightened focus on the Iranian regime amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

According to CBSA, those include senior officials from the government, security and intelligence agencies, as well as members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“There are a number of factors that affect the ability to remove a person from Canada, including availability of subsequent applications that they can make, such as Pre-Removal Risk Assessment applications, and all persons are afforded due process against any decision made against them which can include seeking judicial review of those decisions,” Purdy wrote. “The CBSA only actions a removal order once all legal avenues of recourse have been exhausted.”

Following the designation, Purdy wrote, CBSA has cancelled visas, launched investigations, and conducted admissibility hearings. In addition to Canada’s designation of the Iranian regime under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, it has also listed the IRGC as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

With files from CTV News supervising producer Stephanie Ha