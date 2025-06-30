Carney announces August byelection in Alberta riding where Poilievre seeking seat

PM Mark Carney has called a byelection for the Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to run.

Canada will hold a byelection on Aug. 18 in the Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to run in the riding with hopes of regaining a seat in the House of Commons.

MP Damien Kurek resigned his seat on June 17 to give Poilievre a chance to return to Parliament.

The prime minister pledged in May to call a byelection as soon as possible to give Poilievre an opportunity to reclaim his position as Opposition leader.

Poilievre lost to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy in the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton during the federal election in April.

“I’ve already indicated to Mr. Poilievre that if it’s the decision of him and the Conservative party to trigger, if I can put it that way, a byelection, I will ensure that it happens as soon as possible. No games, nothing. Straight,” Carney said at the time.

More details to come...