Israeli ambassador rejects PM Carney’s criticism of aid delivery in Gaza

Israel Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed delivers remarks during a commemorative event in solidarity with Jewish community members on the anniversary of Oct. 7 hostilities in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Israel’s ambassador in Ottawa has issued a statement rejecting Canada’s “condemnation” of humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza.

The statement from Ambassador Iddo Moed urges Canada to keep up pressure on Hamas to release hostages and support a comprehensive framework to end the war.

It comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday accused the Israeli government of failing to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and of violating international law by denying aid.

In a post on X, Carney said Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by “comprehensive provision” of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations.

Moed insists in his statement that Israel is committed to upholding international law and is serving as an “active partner” in facilitating the flow of aid into Gaza.

Canada is among more than two dozen countries, along with the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, that issued a joint statement earlier this week calling for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza.