Canada announces increase in military salaries

Prime Minister Mark Carney stands with Minister of National Defence David McGuinty as he talks to service personnel following an announcement at Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Monday June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada will boost the salaries of its soldiers in order to recruit new and retain current members.

Bonuses are also being offered to soldiers who are deployed to fight natural disasters that occur in Canada or are assigned to Arctic missions.

The federal government says these changes are needed to reflect current global challenges.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is still short 12,200 soldiers of operational force.

Sailors, privates and aviators will get a 20 per cent increase in pay. For a private, that equates to an additional $723 each month and translates into $52,044 annually.

Reservists will receive a smaller pay increase of 13 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...