Conservative calls on minister to apologize to Christian singer over cancellations

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings to the crowd during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jose Luis Magana

A Conservative MP is calling on Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault to apologize to U.S.-based Christian musician Sean Feucht after the permits for recent concerts in venues overseen by Parks Canada were revoked.

Marilyn Gladu, the Opposition critic for civil liberties, says in a letter dated Friday that denying the permits did not “preserve the principle of inclusion” but had the opposite effect in excluding Feucht and many Canadians who had planned to attend the events.

Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author and activist.

Having spoken out against what he calls “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community, his religious and political views have faced criticism while having grabbed the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Feucht ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for Congress in 2020.

Gladu says in her letter that regardless of whether you agree or not with Feucht’s views, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees freedom of expression in Canada.

A number of concerts planned in various parts of Canada were cancelled abruptly, with Feucht having to switch venues to hold them.

The Canadian Press