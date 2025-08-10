Carney maintains positive approval rating despite summer cooldown: poll

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters as he departs the Métis Major Projects Summit in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Mark Carney’s popularity is cooling off in the summer, but still remains broadly positive.

Abacus Data says the Carney-led Liberal government’s approval dipped to 50 per cent in its latest polling, down two percentage points compared to mid-July and the lowest level since March.

Canadians were surveyed in the week after U.S. President Donald Trump levied new 35 per cent tariffs on Canada — seemingly a consequence of failing to secure a new trade deal by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Carney himself maintains a positive net approval rating despite a couple percentage points of mild cooling.

Abacus CEO David Coletto says the drop in popularity could be tied to a lack of perceived progress on key domestic files and ongoing high-profile international negotiations.

Despite a modest cooldown for the Liberals, the polling firm says political preference has been largely unchanged through the summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press