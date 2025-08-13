Conservative MP calls on Ottawa to do more on wildfires, attacks forest entry ban

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner holds a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, Feb.21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — An Alberta Conservative MP says the federal government needs to do more to combat Canada’s devastating forest fires.

Asked by reporters at a morning press conference today for her thoughts on the provincial bans on entering forests in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Michelle Rempel Garner said Ottawa’s inaction has led to those measures.

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick last week banned hiking, fishing, camping and the use of vehicles in its forests in response to the heightened wildfire risk.

“Four full wildfire seasons ago, the Liberals promised more water bombers, more firefighters,” Rempel Garner said. “Where are they?

She said she understands the fear Maritimers feel but restricting individuals’ movements is “not right.”

So far this season, the total area of the country burned by wildfires is nearly the size of the entire province of New Brunswick.

