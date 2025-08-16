Canada praises U.S. stance on Ukraine security guarantees

Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the DP World Centerm container terminal at port, in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday welcomed what he said was U.S. openness to providing security guarantees to Ukraine under a peace deal to end Russia’s war against Kyiv.

“Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace. I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts,” Carney said in a statement.

“The leadership of President Trump and the United States is creating the opportunity to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

