Carney says Trump is ‘creating the opportunity’ to end war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump is “creating the opportunity to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

In a statement released Saturday, the day after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Carney praised the U.S. administration’s efforts to end the war.

“Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace. I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts,” Carney said in the statement.

“Canada is co-ordinating closely with President Zelenskyy and our partners in the Coalition of the Willing to intensify our steadfast support for Ukraine and our shared commitment to its peace and security.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not attend the Alaska summit, which ended without any agreement on a ceasefire or path to end the war.

Putin’s visit to Alaska was his first to the United States in 10 years and his first to a Western country since invading Ukraine in 2022.

In the wake of the meeting, Trump reversed course to say an overall peace agreement — not the ceasefire he has long championed — is the next step in ending the war in Ukraine. Trump committed to convene more meetings, including one with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday.

Zelenskyy said he had a “long and substantive” conversation with Trump early Saturday and that they would “discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war” on Monday.

Carney took part in talks Wednesday with European leaders and spoke directly with Zelenskyy on Monday.

The prime minister said on social media that Canada’s partners insist that Ukrainians decide their own future with diplomatic efforts reinforced by military and economic pressure on Russia.

