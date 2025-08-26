Elections Canada says around 200 ballots rejected in Alberta byelection

A sign reminding people how to spell Pierre Poilievre on the ballot at the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection in Camrose on Monday August 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

OTTAWA — Elections Canada says just over 200 ballots were rejected in the recent Alberta byelection where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre regained a seat in the House of Commons.

Validated results of the Battle River—Crowfoot byelection posted by Elections Canada show that there were a total of 211 rejected ballots and 51,085 valid votes.

A record 214 people ran in the riding and voters were required for the first time ever to write the name of their preferred candidate on a blank ballot, with booklets listing the candidates made available at voting stations.

Matthew McKenna, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, says “the essential criteria for a ballot to be counted is that the elector’s intention is clear,” meaning that a ballot with typos could still be counted.

McKenna says that if the ballot didn’t include the name of a candidate or included the name of someone who wasn’t running for election in that riding, the intention “wouldn’t be discernible” and the ballot couldn’t be counted.

Poilievre got more than 80 per cent of the vote in the byelection, receiving 41,308 votes.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press