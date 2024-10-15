Ontario speaker says he won't run in next provincial election after 34 years in legislature

Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly speaks during a ceremony for the unveiling of the Platinum Jubilee Garden at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

House Speaker Ted Arnott says he will not be running in the next provincial election, after serving as a member of provincial parliament since 1990.

The MPP for Wellington-Halton Hills said in a statement on Tuesday that after weeks-long conversations with his family, he has decided to bow out.

“For the past 34 years as our riding boundaries evolved, it has been my incredible privilege to represent people in Wellington, Waterloo and Halton in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario,” Arnott wrote. “I have always sought to make a positive difference at Queen’s Park and be worthy and deserving of my constituents' trust.”

Arnott was first elected to legislature at 27 years old, which made him the youngest MPP in the Ontario PC Caucus, and he is one of the longest-serving members after being re-elected eight times. He became House Speaker on July 11, 2018, and was re-elected to the role by his peers on Aug. 8, 2022.

While Ontario’s next fixed election date isn’t until June 2026, Arnott said he is committed to serving his constituents to the “very best” of his ability while also fulfilling his responsibilities as the house speaker at Queen’s Park.

Arnott went on to thank his wife – for her love and “infinite patience” – his colleagues from over the years (including the hundreds of volunteers that helped him in his nine election campaigns), expressing gratitude for the “dedicated and passionate” MPPs he has worked with too.

“And finally, to all my constituents, those who supported me (as well as those who didn’t), thank you for your encouragement, your feedback and your advice. No MPP does their job in isolation. It is only through ongoing interaction and communication with individual residents, local municipal Councils, and community organizations that MPPs can give our Ridings the representation they deserve,” Arnott added.

“I look forward to the months ahead, and there will be many opportunities to say goodbye. At the same time, I look forward to the promise of the future that together we will continue to build.”