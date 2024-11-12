Doug Ford calls Mexico ‘backdoor’ for Chinese cars, says Canada should sign bilateral trade deal with U.S.

Premier Doug Ford and Labour Minister David Piccini were in Oro Medonte this morning for a ground breaking ceremony for the new campus

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.

“Free trade needs to be fair,” Ford said in a statement. “Since signing on to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mexico has allowed itself to become a backdoor for Chinese cars, auto parts and other products into Canadian and American markets, putting Canadian and American workers’ livelihoods at risk while undermining our communities and doing enormous harm to our shared economic success.”

Ford made the comments days after U.S. voters handed a decisive win to Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on trading partners and has said he would like to renegotiate the USMCA deal that was signed with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA in his first term.

“If Mexico won’t fight transshipment by, at the very least, matching Canadian and American tariffs on Chinese imports, they shouldn’t have a seat at the table or enjoy access to the largest economy in the world,” Ford said. “Instead, we must prioritize the closest economic partnership on earth by directly negotiating a bilateral U.S.-Canada free trade agreement that puts U.S. and Canadian workers first.”

Speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, Ford said Ontario has “1,000 per cent” more stake in the trade arrangement than any other jurisdiction and that the province would be the third-largest trading partner for the U.S. if it were a standalone country.

“You look at Mexico, they’re importing cheap products – undercutting our hard-working men and women not only here, but in the U.S. – from China,” Ford said. “They’re slapping a ‘Made in Mexico’ sticker on and shipping it up and taking our hard-working men and women’s jobs away from them. Unacceptable.”

He also said he’s discussed the issue with the other premiers.

The Mexican embassy and Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Ford’s remarks.