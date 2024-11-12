Ontario Liberals announce tax cut campaign pledge as election speculation grows

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie stands with Liberal caucus members as she talks to the media at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario took a new step into pre-election campaign territory Tuesday, with an opposition leader making her first major platform announcement and Premier Doug Ford urging people to vote Progressive Conservative, though he has not as of now called an early election.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said Tuesday that if elected she would essentially fulfil an election promise Ford made in 2018 – but didn't deliver – to cut income taxes.

It puts her on the board with NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who has been making platform-style announcements in recent weeks, including building affordable public, non-profit and co-op homes, universal mental health care, and restoring services to urgent care centres that have been forced to reduce their hours.

Ontario's next election is officially set for June 2026, but Ford has refused to rule out calling an early election in 2025, and opposition parties believe signs are stacking up that point to a spring vote.

When asked Tuesday about Crombie's announcement, Ford railed against her record as Mississauga mayor and that of the former Liberal provincial government, including a campaign-style pitch.

"It's a very clear choice to the people of Ontario — it's tax you to death under Bonnie Crombie, or make sure you vote for the PCs, and we'll put money back in your pocket," he said.

Ford was speaking in Barrie, Ont., at the groundbreaking for a new office and training facility for the International Union of Operating Engineers, and announced an additional $74 million in funding for other such training facilities under a Skills Development Fund capital stream.

During Ford's previous term in government and during the 2022 election, the Progressive Conservatives made a concerted effort to woo trade unions, earning several endorsements during the campaign.

Back in the 2018 election campaign, Crombie noted Tuesday, Ford promised a middle-class tax cut that has not materialized six years later. The Liberals would make that cut and also take the sales tax off home heating and hydro bills, she said.

"Doug Ford thinks a one-time, $200 cheque makes up for the cost-of-living crisis that he created," Crombie said. "Well, I disagree."

Ford responded during his announcement with a list of affordability measures he has brought in, including $200 cheques that are set to be mailed out to Ontarians early next year — timing that is fuelling spring election speculation — and eliminating licence plate renewal fees.

Crombie said she would reduce the tax rate on taxable income in the $51,446 to $75,000 bracket by 22 per cent. That measure, plus removing sales tax from home heating and hydro bills, would cost $2.8 billion, the Liberals said.

The party did not detail how a Liberal government would pay for that. A press release points to reviewing or ending certain deals signed by the Ford government, including the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, a 95-year lease with European company Therme for a spa and waterpark at Ontario Place, and speeding up the sale of alcohol in corner stores.

All of those items come at a cost to the province, though the amounts are disputed, but it is unclear if reviewing them could recoup $2.8 billion.

"Quite frankly, we'll just stop the giveaways, the giveaways to the rich insiders," Crombie said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press