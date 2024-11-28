Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.

The province announced on Thursday that, as of July 1, 2025, nurse practitioners will be able to order and apply defibrillator and cardiac pacemakers, order and perform electrocagulation (treating skin conditions and lesions) and certify a death in more circumstances, so that registration can be done expeditiously.

The provincial government says this will boost access to care, especially for Indigenous communities and rural, northern and remote areas.

“Ontario is proud to be home to world-class health care professionals and our government continues to make innovative changes to allow them to work to the full extent of their expertise and training,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said in a press release.

“Expanding the roles of highly skilled nurse practitioners and registered nurses is another step our government is taking to provide more people with the right care, in the right place.”

About a year ago, the province expanded prescribing powers for registered nurses, permitting those who complete additional training the ability to provide birth control, vaccinations and travel medications to Ontarians.

The province said it took this step in order to free up doctors' time to treat patients with more complex needs. On Thursday, Ontario says just over 290 registered nurses completed that additional training.

“The changes announced today to expand the scope of practice for NPs and RNs will ease system challenges that people in Ontario are facing accessing timely care,” Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, said in Thursday’s release.

“They demonstrate confidence in the knowledge and skills of nurses who are at the very centre of our health system. These expanded scope will lead to a higher functioning system and improved health outcomes for Ontarians.”

Earlier this year, the Ontario Medical Association said there are 2.5 million Ontarians don’t have a family doctor, with that number expected to nearly double in just under two years.