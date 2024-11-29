Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government

The provincial government is facing increasing pressure to tap into the underused and tolled Highway 407 to alleviate congestion on Highway 401.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his transportation minister have signalled an openness to consider buying back the tolled highway. It was sold by the Mike Harris government to a Spanish firm in a 99-year deal in 1999.

They have also been urged to pay the tolls for heavy trucks, a proposal aimed at shifting trucks off the 401 to create some breathing room.

“We have been in conversation with the 407 and will continue to work with our partners as we find new ways to keep our roads and economy moving,” a spokesperson for Prabmeet Sarkaria says in a statement.

But one option does not seem to be a high priority in those conversations.

“The Ontario Government has not engaged in any discussions with us regarding a potential buyback of Highway 407 ETR,” Christina Basil, Vice President of Communications and Government Relations for the highway tells CTV News.

New Democrats and Greens have been urging the province to cover truck tolls to provide immediate relief.

Advocacy Group Environmental Defence has estimated that approach would cost the province $4-billion dollars spread over 30 years.