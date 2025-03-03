‘Stronger mandate than we’ve ever had’ Ford defends early election that did little to change makeup of legislature

Premier Doug Ford is defending his decision to call an early election following a result which did little to change the standing of the parties in the legislature.

“We have a stronger mandate than we’ve ever had before,” Ford told CTV News Toronto when asked if his gamble on an early election was worthwhile. “No government, no government in the history of Ontario, was able to accomplish what we’ve accomplished.”

While the election gained the PCs just one more seat than they previously had in the legislature, Ford pointed out that his party’s share of the vote has increased in each election since 2018.

The Progressive Conservatives won a third majority on Thursday after Ford called a snap election in which he said he needed a large mandate in order to deal with tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The election, which was not originally scheduled to take place until June 2026, cost $189 million.

Ford made the comments after addressing the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in downtown Toronto Monday morning, his first public comments since the election.

More to come…