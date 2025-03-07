Premier Doug Ford, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on March 19

Newly re-elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to supporters at his election night event in Toronto on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Doug Ford and his new cabinet will be sworn in on March 19 after a snap election last month returned the Ontario premier to office for a third term.

The Ontario Legislature will be called back on Monday, April 14 for a new session.

Ford won his third straight majority mandate in an early election on Feb. 27.

The premier previously said his motivation for calling a snap election was to secure a “strong mandate” to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which stand to devastate the province and country’s economy.

Ford’s PC Party captured 80 seats, a slight improvement on the 79 they held going into the election campaign.

The NDP are returning to the Legislature as the official opposition after capturing 27 seats. Although Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie failed to win a seat on election night, her party is coming back to Queen’s Park with 14 seats in the house, five more than they had previously.

“The government’s plans and priorities for the new session will be outlined in the Speech from the Throne, to be delivered by the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday, April 15, 2025,” a news release issued by the province read.

