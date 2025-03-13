Ford warns he won’t ‘roll over’ as Lutnick tells Fox News that Ontario premier ‘learned his lesson’ with energy threat

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears on Fox News to discuss Canada's trade war with the U.S.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick struck an adversarial tone as he headed into a meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the rest of a Canadian delegation Thursday, saying the proper approach the U.S. should take with Canada is to demand concessions.

“We are going to come in and talk, but what should you expect? You should expect exactly what you heard President Trump say today; ‘What are you doing for us. I know what we are doing for you but what are you doing for us?’” Lutnick said in an interview on Fox News.

“I think that is the right way of looking at it. It is our president’s way of looking at it and that is what you should expect.”

Lutnick also suggested that Ford had been put in his place by Trump’s threats to raise tariffs.

“Imagine a provincial leader, so the equivalent of a governor, deciding that they are going to attack America and put a 25 per cent increase on energy prices to teach Donald trump a lesson,” he said ahead of the meeting. “Guess what happened. He learned a lesson.”

Lutnick is expected to meet with Ford, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman.

Ontario’s premier has been sparring with the U.S. in a series of back-and-forth threats which culminated in Lutnick’s invitation.

On Monday, Ford said he would impose a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity Ontario sells to 1.5 million U.S. customers in response to steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Trump hit back, threatening to raise the tariffs to 50 percent. Ford agreed to pause the surcharge after Lutnick reached out to offer a meeting.

Still, Trump characterized it as a victory, claiming to reporters that Ford “withdrew his little threat” because of the possibility of higher steel and aluminum tariffs.

At the same time, he called Ford a “very strong man” and said he respected the decision to pause the surcharge.

For his part, Ford said Thursday he’s hoping for a “constructive meeting” with Lutnick, but made it clear he won’t be bullied.

Ford made the comment in an in-studio appearance on Fox News ahead of the meeting in Washington D.C.

“We want a constructive meeting. I just have to remind the American people, the President and Secretary Lutnick; we’re your largest customer. There’s no one that buys more products off the United States than we do.”

Ford cautioned that Americans are “going to be paying a lot more for everything, right across the board” if the tariffs persist and pointed to the chaos seen in stock markets amid the uncertainty.

He said the “world is watching” to see how the U.S. treats its closest ally and trading partner and he’s hoping that the meeting will help “bring down the temperature.”

Still he vowed to stand strong in negotiations, despite his past support for Trump.

“Now he (Trump) wants to attack our families, take food off our table, shut down our manufacturing facilities, and as the Premier of Ontario, I’m supposed to roll over? I can tell you, I’ll never roll over, never ever,” Ford said.

Referencing a recent shouting match that took place in the oval office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ford quipped “I’ll make sure I thank him.”

On Wednesday Ford spoke by phone to the other premiers and also met with Prime Minister-Designate Mark Carney ahead of the meeting.

Leblanc said Wednesday that the focus of the meeting would be removing the steel and aluminum tariffs and that the delegation would not be renegotiating the USMCA.

The Canadian delegation is not expected to meet with Trump.