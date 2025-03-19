Ford says new cabinet will not have special portfolio for tariffs

Premier Ford is set to announce who will be on his new cabinet, and suggested he may create a new portfolio focused on tariffs.

Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet will not include a special portfolio to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Ford confirmed the news to CP24 ahead of the unveiling of his new cabinet at Queen’s Park Wednesday.

The premier also confirmed to CP24 that his new cabinet will not be growing or shrinking, but holding steady at 37 members.

In terms of who will be keeping their portfolio or shifting elsewhere, Ford said to “stay tuned” for the announcement.

Ford won a third majority in a snap winter election called on the tariff threat. He has been hands-on in dealing with the threat, making numerous appearances on U.S. television networks and travelling to Washington, D.C. last week as part of a Canadian delegation that met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Ford’s cabinet is expected to be sworn-in at 2 p.m. at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM). CP24.com, the CP24 app, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app will have a live stream.

