Doug Ford unveils new cabinet with few changes to major portfolios

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Lt. Gov. Edith Dumont arrive for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his new cabinet, keeping most of his high-profile ministers in their portfolios following an election he won on the promise of guiding the province through U.S. tariff threats with a steady hand.

Peter Bethlenfalvy is remaining on as minister of finance, while Sylvia Jones will remain on as health minister and deputy premier and Stephen Lecce will keep his portfolio in energy and mines.

There are some changes, however. Paul Calandra will move from municipal affairs and housing to become education minister, while Jill Dunlop will move from education to emergency preparedness and response.

Rob Flack is the new minister of municipal affairs and housing; Mike Harris becomes minister of natural resources; and Todd McCarthy becomes minister of the environment, conservation and parks.

Andrea Khanjin, who was previously environment minister, is moving to red tape reduction. Graham McGregor will take over citizenship and multiculturalism. That role was previously occupied by Michael Ford, who did not run for re-election.

Ford’s new cabinet will not include a special portfolio to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Ford confirmed the news to CP24 ahead of the unveiling of his new cabinet.

The premier also confirmed to CP24 that his new cabinet is not growing or shrinking, but holding steady at 37 members.

Ford won a third majority in a snap winter election called on the tariff threat. He has been hands-on in dealing with the threat, making numerous appearances on U.S. television networks and travelling to Washington, D.C. last week as part of a Canadian delegation that met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Ford’s cabinet is being sworn-in by Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM). CP24.com, the CP24 app, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app have a live stream of the ceremony.

Freeland in attendance after meeting with Ford on trade

While he may not be creating a ministerial portfolio around tariffs, Wednesday’s ceremony suggested responding to the threat will remain top-of-mind.

Federal Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland attended the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at Ford’s invitation.

Speaking with CP24 ahead of the ceremony, Freeland said she felt it was important to be at the swearing-in to show that “Canada is united, strong and smart.”

'Interprovincial trade has become sexy': Minister Chrystia Freeland at Ford's swearing-in ceremony Transport and Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters ahead of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's swearing-in ceremony.

She said she “had a great meeting” with Premier Ford at his house Tuesday to “chat about things we can do together to make Canada stronger.”

Freeland and Ford developed a friendship while working together during the pandemic, each calling the other their “therapist.”

She said she was “touched” to be invited, but that it also makes sense given the task at hand.

“I never thought I would say this, but interprovincial trade has become sexy,” Freeland laughed. “Our best answer to president trump is to do everything in our power to make Canada stronger. That starts with interprovincial trade barriers.”

-With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman

Full cabinet list:

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

Doug Downey, Attorney General

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Paul Calandra, Minister of Education

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines

Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure

David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care

Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources

George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth

Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement

Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs

Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility

Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General

Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport

Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation

Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs

Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General

Zee Hamid, Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General

Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines

Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources

Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services