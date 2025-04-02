‘Termination Day’: Ford dismisses Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ comments hours before new U.S. tariffs to be introduced

Just hours before new import levies are set to be imposed on Canada by the U.S., Ontario Premier Doug Ford told NBC’s Meet the Press that the “only thing acceptable thing is zero tariffs,” while citing the many negative consequences to come for both sides.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Ford spoke with the network’s Chief Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles about the emerging trade war between Canada and the United States, stating that he and other top Canadian officials are prepared to introduce an additional $65 billion worth of retaliatory tariffs in response to what U.S. President Donald Trump announces on Wednesday.

Canada has already outlined $60 billion worth of tariffs that is it set to impose.

“Yes, we’re going to retaliate. We’re going to retaliate appropriately, but hard as well,” Ford assured, adding that instead of engaging in this battle, he’d much rather “build an Am-Can fortress.”

“[$65 million more of retaliatory tariffs] is going to hurt, and it’s going to hurt a lot. That’s the last thing we want to do. We just aren’t going to roll over.”

Ford went on to say that while Canadians loves the American people, we have “no choice” but to retaliate to Trump’s tariffs.

Doug Ford on NBC's Meet the Press April 1 Ontario Premier Doug Ford chats with NBC's Chief Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles on April 1.

At this point, it isn’t known what tariffs will be imposed by the U.S. on Canada, Ford said, adding that he’s getting little clarity from the Trump administration on what to expect.

“Sometimes I wonder, do they really not know or they just blowing smoke? I think a lot of them really don’t know that. … and to be very frank, we aren’t too sure so let’s see what happens tomorrow, April 2,” he said, adding that while he rescinded his threat to impose a surcharge on electricity imports to the U.S. “to bring the temperature down,” that may no longer be off the table.

“The market’s going to respond negatively. These are people’s pension funds. Americans will be hurt, and that’s the last thing I want to see.”

The premier went on to underline that the consequences of these new tariffs and corresponding retaliatory ones will be grave.

“You know, President Trump ran on growing the economy, creating jobs, and that’s not going to happen. It’s going to hurt the American economy,” he said.

“I don’t call Liberation Day for Americans. I call it Termination Day because there are people going to be laid off, assembly lines will shut down.”

Ford added that it makes no sense for the U.S. to “just cut off its largest customer in the world.”

“And we’re at a fever pitch right now in this country. As my American friends are just going on their daily business every day, there’s 40 million Canadians that are ramp up, literally going down retail shopping aisles, looking to see what’s made in Canada, what’s made in the US. I’ve never, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ford said.

Taking a punch at China, which he called “not your closest friend in the world,” Ford said he wants Canada and the United States to work together and mutually benefit from that partnership.

“You know, I always say you can’t unscramble an egg. You have to make the omelette larger and eat better than with your closest friends and allies,” he said, adding he’ll provide incentives to entice U.S. companies to set up shop north of the borde

“The government will help you build the building, give you tax breaks just on board into Ontario or somewhere in Canada ... Let’s work together. Let’s be the two strongest nations of the world.”