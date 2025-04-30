Trump says Carney, a ‘very nice gentleman,’ will visit White House soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Mark Carney, who he called “a very nice gentleman,” will pay a visit to the White House “within the next week or less.”

Trump made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question on the Canada-U.S. relationship, which has been strained for months. The two countries are engaged in an enduring trade war, affecting a wide range of goods from groceries to auto parts. Trump has also made repeated headlines for suggesting Canada should be a state and calling former prime minister Justin Trudeau “governor.”

Dealing with Trump became a central pillar of the federal election campaign, with all party leaders weighing in on how best to respond to Trump’s actions. Carney pledged repeatedly to build trade relationships with countries other than the U.S. in order to make Canada more independent.

“I actually think the Conservative hated me much more than the so-called ‘Liberal,’” he said, referring to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Prior to his election victory, Carney said he and Trump agreed to continue trade negotiations after Canadians chose their next prime minister. Now that Carney has won, he and Trump are expected to reconfigure the central document guiding commerce between the two countries: the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

“He called me up yesterday, he said, ‘lets make a deal,’” the president said on Wednesday.

