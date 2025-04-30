‘What right do they have?’: Ford lashes out at judiciary, saying perhaps judges should be elected

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists during an availability in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed out Wednesday against “terrible, bleeding heart” judges who he claimed are blocking the government’s agenda, musing that perhaps judges in Ontario should be elected so that they are more responsive to public sentiment.

“What right do they have? Unelected, politically appointed judges determining our budgets?” Ford said, claiming that judicial decisions cost the government billions of dollars.

“We ran on a mandate, we get elected democratically. Last time I checked, there hasn’t been any judges elected. Maybe that’s the problem. We should do what the U.S. does. Let’s start electing our judges, holding them accountable.”

Specifically, he lashed out at judges for blocking his government’s plans to tear up some bike lanes in Toronto, and for being lenient on repeat offenders in the criminal system.

“We get democratically elected, and some judge slaps an injunction on bike lanes. Don’t the judges have anything better to do than worry about if we’re taking out bike lanes or not taking out bike lanes?” Ford said.

Last week a judge issued a temporary injunction against removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue to allow more time to consider whether the move would be unconstitutional, as claimed in a challenge brought by a cycle group.

The Ford government said earlier this week that it plans to strengthen the courts’ ability to deal with serious crimes by “streamlining the judicial selection process.”

The proposed changes include a new pool-based recommendation process for judicial positions that the government says would speed up appointments to the Ontario Court of Justice. The Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee would also be required to consider criteria set out by the Attorney General when reviewing and evaluating judicial candidates.

Ford made the comments while speaking with reporters following an announcement about bail reform. He said his government will be introducing a suite of measures to strengthen the bail system this week.

Those measures include permanent “Intensive Serious Violent Crime Bail Teams” that would focus on making the most persuasive case possible at bail hearings involving serious and violent crimes, and checking in with bell compliance units to make sure there have been no breaches.

The government also wants to make those required to wear GPS ankle bracelets pay user fees to recoup the cost of the system.

Ford said he spoke with newly elected prime minister Mark Carney yesterday and he plans to press him on toughening federal bail laws.