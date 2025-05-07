Jones says Ontario measles response not a failure, despite 1,243 cases since October

Dr. Kieran Moore speaks about the need for high levels of immunization to protect against measles as cases continue to rise.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is denying that her government is asleep at the wheel when it comes to measles outbreaks in the province.

“I respectfully disagree,” Jones told a reporter who said the government’s response has been criticized as a failure.

Speaking with reporters during an unrelated announcement in Brampton Wednesday, she said Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, directed public health units to refocus their efforts on childhood vaccinations over a year ago and she believes that strategy is working.

“There’s no doubt that there are outbreaks in certain communities, and the focus needs to be on first reminding caregivers and parents the value and the efficacy of a measles vaccine that has been in place for over 50 years in the province of Ontario,” Jones said.

Jones said vaccines have been made available through public health units and family doctors and said there is “no shortage” for those who are trying to get it.

“I know that Dr Moore’s work is making a difference, because he is focusing on the public units that are experiencing those outbreaks and ensuring they have the support they need,” she added.

Cases of measles have been steadily rising in Ontario over the past few months, with 1,243 confirmed and probable cases since mid-October, according to Public Health Ontario. Most of the cases have been in Southwestern Ontario and nearly 77 per cent have been in infants.

That compares to just seven cases in all of Ontario in 2023. While the number has varies, the province has rarely seen more than 20 cases a year over the past decade, according to provincial figures.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air. It can also be transmitted by touching your eyes, nose, or mouth after touching an infected surface, according to Public Health Ontario. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a red blotchy rash.

In Ontario, most people receive a vaccination against the illness as children and the it is considered highly effective. Vaccine skepticism among some parents has been blamed for the latest outbreak.

“The vast majority of cases in Ontario that are occurring are occurring in children, adolescents – 95 per cent of them are unvaccinated,” Moore told CP24 in an interview earlier this week.

He said false information surrounding the vaccine has presented “a significant challenge” and the province has been trying to combat misinformation with targeted education campaigns.

In response to the latest outbreak, some public health units where the exposure risk is higher are offering early doses of measles vaccine to children as young as six months.

“We have a 50-year history of safety of this vaccine,” Moore said. “It has helped us in Ontario eliminate measles since 1998 and clearly that’s threatened with this ongoing activity in Ontario. So it is very safe, very effective. Two doses is 97 per cent effective against getting measles and all of its complications.”

Those complications can include pneumonia, inflammation to the brain, and other serious illness, Moore noted, adding that it is “no simple infection.”