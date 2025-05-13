Doug Ford says some Hwy 407 tolls to be removed, gas tax cut made permanent

Premier Doug Ford says the province is making permanent a previous cut to the gas tax and will also be removing tolls from the provincially owned portion of Highway 407 East that spans from Pickering to Clarington.

“Today, I’m announcing that as part of our upcoming budget, our government will be making our temporary cuts to gas and fuel tax permanent,” Ford said at an announcement in Pickering Tuesday.

He said the government is also introducing legislation that would remove tolls from the provincially owned section of Highway 407, from Brock Road to Highway 35/115, effective June 1, 2025.

The news comes as the government prepares to release its first budget since the election.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to deliver Ontario’s latest budget at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

More to come…