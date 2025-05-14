Ontario budget to include plans to remove more Toronto bike lanes

A cyclist rides down Toronto's University Avenue, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Premier Doug Ford’s government is planning to remove additional bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

CTV News has learned that the budget set to be unveiled Thursday will include the removal of bike lanes along Queen’s Park Crescent and Avenue Road.

The news, first reported by the Toronto Star, comes hours after Ford said he was not looking at removing more bike lanes.

During an unrelated news conference on Wednesday, Ford was asked if there were other bike lanes in Toronto he was looking at taking out.

“Not right now,” the premier said.

He reiterated that he wants bike lanes to be built as long as they are not on main arterial roads.

“That’s the right thing to do and let’s start moving on it and get traffic moving as well.”

University Avenue becomes Queen’s Park Crescent between College Street and Bloor Street, then becoming Avenue Road north of Bloor Street.

The Ontario government was already in the process of ripping up bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue, but that work has been paused after a judge granted an injunction.

The province, which had suggested that targeting bike lanes on the three major roadways would help reduce Toronto’s traffic congestion, has appealed the injunction.

Cyclist groups are challenging the constitutionality of the legislation.

City councillors have also voiced their opposition to the bike lane removals. Last month, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Transport said the province was open to a compromise with the city when it comes to the bike lanes.

In addition to the bike lane removals, the budget is expected to include axing the toll on Highway 407 East, making the gas tax cut permanent and boosting a tax credit for manufacturers.

Ford has indicated that the budget will have measures to stimulate the economy amid the trade war with the United States.

With files from The Canadian Press