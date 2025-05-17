Metrolinx ending GO Transit operating contract with consortium

A GO Train pauses for a stop at Cooksville Station Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Metrolinx says it is ending its partnership early with a private consortium tasked with operating and maintaining GO Transit.

ONxpress Operations Inc. was awarded the contract in 2024. The 23-year term to oversee the expansion of GO, including electrifying the system, was supposed to begin on Jan. 1, 2025.

“While both teams worked closely toward this goal, the parties are working on an amicable settlement to end the partnership,” Metrolinx said in a statement to CP24.

The Crown agency did not provide the reason for the termination of their agreement.

Metrolinx noted that Alstom will maintain its role in supporting GO Transit and UP Express operations and maintenance.

ONxpress Operations Inc. comprises the European railway company Deutsche Bahn International Operations and Aecon Concessions.

On its website, the consortium said it was chosen by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario “to deliver the track, civil infrastructure, signalling and electrification infrastructure as part of Metrolinx’s GO Expansion program.”

The Crown agency says the program aims to add capacity to deliver every 15 minutes or better all day GO service on Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West, Kitchener, Stouffville and Barrie lines. Metrolinx expects ridership to grow to 15 million by 2051.