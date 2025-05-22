Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in as MP for Ottawa riding of Nepean

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney was officially sworn in as a member of Parliament Thursday, and will take his seat in the House of Commons for the first time on May 26.

Carney swore allegiance to King Charles in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday morning, three weeks after voters elected him in the Ottawa riding of Nepean.

House of Commons clerk Eric Janse presided over the short ceremony, during which Carney said he will do his best to represent his constituents.

The prime minister was given a special lapel pin that is worn by MPs for security access in Ottawa.

“In fact, even as prime minister, if you were to try to enter the chamber on Monday without having been sworn in, the sergeant-at-arms would deny you access,” Janse joked.

The prime minister thanked members of his riding campaign team who attended his swearing-in. About three dozen guests were present, including Marco Mendicino, Carney’s chief of staff.

Following the ceremony Carney took a group photo and received several gifts from his guests. Those included a commemorative coin from the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament that Canada won earlier this year, and a loonie that was placed at centre ice in one of the rinks.

He was also given a bouquet of tulips, the official flower of Ottawa.

Carney said he’ll spend Friday working in the riding and plans to have breakfast with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Parliament returns on Monday, and will start with the election of a speaker. On Tuesday, King Charles will read the speech from the throne in the Senate chamber on Tuesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a short visit to Canada on Monday.

Article by David Baxter, The Canadian Press