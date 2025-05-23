‘Incredible:’ Doug Ford defends bill that would expedite critical mineral projects despite criticism

Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s plan to move forward with a bill that would expedite projects around critical minerals and resources, despite concerns around the environment and First Nations rights.

Bill 5, also known as the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, was introduced by the government in April.

The government says the bill would cut red tape and duplication in order to move along critical mining and infrastructure projects, particularly in the resource-rich Ring of Fire.

However, critics say the bill sidesteps or weakens environmental regulations and First Nations rights. The bill has also been scrutinized for its proposed creation of “special economic zones” that would allow the government to grant itself exemptions from other regulations.

Speaking with reporters at an unrelated announcement in Orillia Friday, Ford called it “an incredible bill” and said he ran on a clear mandate to “move forward.”

“We’re going to do critical minerals. We aren’t going to take 15 years to 17 years to get minerals out of the ground,” he said.

He said that First Nations groups around the Ring of Fire are “excited” about the plan.

“Do you know why they’re excited? It changes their lives. It changes their communities. It gives them an opportunity to get electrified, as opposed to living on diesel, making sure they have fresh food, great health care. There’s so many benefits that come along with it,” Ford said.

He added that “we’re always going to be very conscious of making sure that we take care of the environment.”

Ford said the government is consulting with First nations as the bill moves along and there is a range of opinions.

“Some groups will never agree, some are in between, and some are all for it,” he said.

However he predicted that most would come on board when they see the benefits that can come from the projects, including $3.1 billion in available loans, grants and scholarships the government recently announced for First Nations through partnerships in critical mineral development.

“So they’ll see all their neighbours moving along, and eventually they’re going to want to do the same thing,” Ford said.

Meanwhile the Chiefs of Ontario are expected to hold a news conference at Queen’s Park on May 26 to voice some of their concerns and opposition to the bill.