Federal election: Newfoundland riding flips to Conservatives after judicial recount

A voter leaves a polling station after casting a ballot in the federal election in Calgary, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

ST. JOHN’S — Conservative Jonathan Rowe will represent the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in Parliament.

A recount in the rural Newfoundland riding has determined Rowe defeated Liberal Anthony Germain by 12 votes.

The result reverses the first tally of the ballots after the April 28 federal election, which had Germain ahead by 12 votes.

The winning margin was narrow enough to trigger an automatic judicial recount, according to Elections Canada rules.

Rowe is an engineer with experience in mining and oil and gas.

His win earns the Conservatives a third seat in the province, while the Liberals have four.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press