Northern Ont. mayors meet with Premier Doug Ford

The mayors of the largest cities in northern Ontario met with Premier Doug Ford at Queen's Park on Monday.

The group, formally known as Northern Ontario’s Large Urban Mayors (NOLUM), also met with some cabinet ministers and representatives from Invest Ontario.

The group includes mayors from Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Greater Sudbury and North Bay.

“The discussions focused on protecting northern Ontario’s economy, responding to the impact of tariffs and creating the conditions for long-term growth,” NOLUM said in a news release Tuesday.

“The mayors emphasized the need for strategic provincial action to accelerate project approvals, deepen partnerships with Indigenous communities and expand the economic tools available to municipalities.”

The mayors said they want to work with the province on three key priorities: improving road and transportation infrastructure; economic growth and job creation in response to the trade war; and, equal access to quality health care, housing and public safety services.

“Northern Ontario is entering a period of renewed growth,” the release said.

“With strong provincial partnership, our cities are well-positioned to drive economic development and improve quality of life for residents across the region.”