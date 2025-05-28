Trudeau wears sneakers, shares hearty laugh with Harper: Lighter moments from the King’s visit

On Tuesday, King Charles III delivered Canada’s speech from the throne – a rare and highly-choreographed event of pomp and pageantry centring the monarch’s outline of parliamentary priorities.

The speech itself touched on a range of topics, such as Canadian sovereignty and trade relations, an evolving ecosystem of international alliances and challenges “that are unprecedented in our lifetimes.”

But among the moments of monarchical gravity were moments of levity. Here are a few light-hearted highlights from the day.

Trudeau’s shoes, and a surprise seating plan

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau turned heads for a certain fashion choice – a navy suit above a pair of green suede sneakers.

The shoes appear to be a pair of Adidas Gazelles in a green and orange colourway.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's shoes Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's shoes are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

British Vogue praised the model last year, even suggesting they deserve a spot among a dynasty of classic-yet-fashion-forward sneakers.

“The Gazelle is just one in a long line of styles to claim their place in the trainer hall of fame: Adidas Stan Smiths, Converse All Stars, Nike Cortezs, Reebok Club C 85s, Adidas Gazelles. Long may they reign,” reads an article published last April.

Once he took his seat on the Senate floor, he found himself next to an old rival – Stephen Harper, the former prime minister whom he dethroned in 2015.

Justin Trudeau; Stephen Harper; Margaret Trudeau; Kim Campbell Former prime ministers Kim Campbell, left to right, Stephen Harper, Justin Trudeau and his mother Margaret Trudeau listen as King Charles delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The pair was flanked by Kim Campbell, Canada’s first female prime minister, and Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Trudeau.

Despite a hard-fought campaign nearly a decade ago, the two shared a hearty laugh ahead of the throne speech.

Justin Trudeau; Stephen Harper Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, left, and Stephen Harper share a laugh ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

An uncertain Grey Cup forecast

After the speech, Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped out onto the Ottawa streets to shake hands with members of the public.

He paused when he saw a man who was wearing a blue Winnipeg Bombers hat.

“How are the Bombers going to do?” he asked.

“They’re going to the Grey Cup,” the man responded.

“They’re going to the Grey Cup?” asked Carney.

“Yeah.”

“Guaranteed?”

“No.”

Mark Carney at King's visit Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to a man who appears to be wearing a Winnipeg Blue Bombers hat outside the Senate on Mary 27, 2025.

The group shared a laugh. Carney’s football preferences are not well publicized, though Winnipeg fans might have felt slighted by the prime minister’s skate with the Edmonton Oilers prior to their game against the Jets in March.

On that day, Carney wore an Oilers Jersey branded with No. 24 (Carney is the 24th prime minister of Canada). He grew up in Edmonton, and said last year he’s still a fan.

Moving on down the line on Tuesday, another person informed him that some of those present work at the Library of Parliament.

“Hey, that’s good!” responded the prime minister. “I don’t have anything overdue, yet.”