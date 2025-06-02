Hundreds of First Nations members protest Ontario mining bill at Queen’s Park

The Ford government plans to limit further debate on a controversial mining bill.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is pushing through a controversial mining bill despite the protests of several hundred First Nations members who came from the far north to the front lawn of Queen’s Park on Monday.

The province has moved to shut down debate on a mining law known as Bill 5 that would give the government power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas they deem to have economic importance – and remove some endangered species protections.

The proposed legislation has sparked an angry backlash from First Nations who say the bill tramples their rights and ignores their concerns.

The government is speeding up the passage of a plethora of bills before the legislature rises later this week for a summer break.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says the province will pass the bill into law this week, which is when he and the government will begin consultations with First Nations in earnest.

First Nation leaders say the fight will come to the land if Ontario does not alter course.

“Our rights are not for sale,” said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse.

The crowd chanted “kill Bill 5, kill Bill 5” while politicians inside the legislature debated a motion to speed up the bill.

A legislative committee heard from First Nations leaders and environmental groups, as well as mining groups, over two days and as the committee was considering amendments last week the NDP and Liberals used procedural tools to grind the process to a halt, in protest.

Government house leader Steve Clark is now stepping in to limit further committee time and require the bill to go back to the house for third reading, with just one hour of debate, and a final vote that same day.

While Bill 5 got two days of committee hearings, the six other pieces of legislation the government is speeding up have had no hearings, and will have as little as half an hour of third-reading debate, with just nine minutes each allotted to the two recognized opposition parties.

New Democrat Sol Mamakwa, the legislature’s lone First Nations member, said Ford was “telling untruths” about his people’s approval of the mining bill.

Speaker Donna Skelly asked him to withdraw the comment, which Mamakwa refused to do so she booted him from question period.

The opposition parties say pushing bills through without much public consultation or debate is undemocratic.

The NDP’s Opposition house leader, John Vanthof, spoke in a debate last week over the government limiting debate and bypassing committee for four bills – including the budget bill – in what’s called a time allocation motion.

“What’s happening now with the time allocation, specifically on four bills, is removing the right of the people to speak, and in many ways, the opposition to speak,” Vanthof said.

“You actually don’t need a parliament. We’re actually almost going back to where you have, like, a king. That’s truly scary. I’m not opposed to the monarchy as a figurehead, but we came very far in our democracies to actually have parliaments. What the government is doing is basically making the premier the king.”

Vanthof stressed the seriousness of the matter, though he had the opposition benches laughing while he was reading out quotes from government house leader Steve Clark, upset about time allocation motions when he was in opposition.

“My party loves to hear from people,” Clark said in the waning days of the former Liberal government.

“If this government doesn’t want to listen to people, I’ll give them a guarantee. I’ll give them, actually, the people’s guarantee, because we will listen to them, and we will ensure that those Ontarians are being listened to.”

Clark, who during that 2017 debate called such motions “anti-democratic,” said last week that the younger Steve Clark was “maybe more brash and abrupt,” defending the current moves.

“The government has decided that these four bills are very important for us,” he said.

“There needs to be certainty from the government’s agenda...The government decides that they’re going to prioritize certain things, the government is going to move forward with those legislations. That’s my message.”

However much the former Liberal government shut down debate, the Progressive Conservative government is a worse offender, Vanthof said.

“Two time allocation votes in a day was probably the previous record for the travesty to democracy, probably the previous record, and that was held by the Liberals,” he said.

“But this government is so efficient, including destroying the democratic process, that they put four bills, including a budget, in one time allocation motion.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press