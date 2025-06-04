Ontario expected to pass controversial mining law; Ford warns against blockades

Protesters and community members chant and wave signs, as they listen to speakers during a demonstration opposing Bill 5, outside the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is expected to pass a controversial mining law that gives it the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance.

If Bill 5 ends up being challenged and found unconstitutional in court, Ford wouldn’t say if he would use the notwithstanding clause to save it, but says that he would “cross that bridge” when he comes to it.

The proposed legislation has sparked an angry backlash from First Nations who say the bill tramples their rights and ignores their concerns and they have warned they may blockade roads and railways in protest.

But Ford said Wednesday that wouldn’t be “very wise.”

“You can’t break the law,” Ford said. “Simple as that...They need to move on or they’ll be dealt with appropriately.”

When asked to clarify his comments, Ford said he doesn’t direct the police and any enforcement would be up to the Ontario Provincial Police or local police services.

The legislation proposes to create so-called “special economic zones,” where the government could suspend laws in order to speed up projects such as mines. Ford cites the need to move more quickly on mining places such as the Ring of Fire in order to strengthen the province’s economy while it is under attack from U.S. President Donald Trump.

NDP deputy leader Sol Mamakwa, who represents the northern Ontario riding of Kiiwetinoong that is home to many First Nations and the Ring of Fire, said that Ford is not listening to their concerns.

“This is not the wild, wild west,” he said, surrounded by several people who flew in from various communities in his riding.

“We are the ones that live in these communities on these lands. He does not live in those lands...You cannot vote legislatively bulldoze your way. These are the people that will stop that bulldozer coming north.”

Ford’s government is fast-tracking the bill and limiting third-reading debate and while the opposition parties tried to stall the bill at the committee stage, it is set to return to the legislature Wednesday afternoon for third reading and an expected final vote.

In response to the growing backlash, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford and Mining Minister Stephen Lecce said late last month that the province would amend Bill 5 to explicitly include duty to consult provisions throughout the legislation.

That amendment did not end up making it in the bill due to the tactics the Liberals used in committee.

Ford said it’s unfortunate that opposition parties wanted to “drag this out,” but his government will consult with First Nations over the coming months.

“When it comes to duty to consult, which is very important, and we are going to do it, if they have an equity partnership it moves like greased lightning,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press