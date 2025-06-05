Doug Ford to host premiers in Muskoka this summer

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, left, and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford during a media event to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Saskatoon on Sunday, June 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has invited his provincial counterparts to join him for a meeting in Muskoka this summer as they look to bolster Canada’s economy amid an ongoing trade war.

The Council of the Federation meeting is set to take place in Huntsville from July 21 to 23.

In a news release Thursday, Ford said that he has formally asked the other premiers to join him for the meeting to follow up a recent First Ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatchewan which appeared to garner glowing praise from all those involved.

“Together, premiers are seizing the momentum coming out of the recent First Ministers’ Meeting in Saskatoon to move the projects that will unleash the full potential of Canada’s economy forward,” Ford said in a statement.

“There’s never been a more important time for all of us from coast to coast to coast to work together to build the most competitive economy in the G7.”

The agenda is expected to include nation-building projects, how to continue to navigate Canada-U.S. relations amid the ongoing Trump tariffs and public safety.

“While in Muskoka, premiers will also meet with leaders of National Indigenous Organizations to have focused discussions on economic development, economic reconciliation and other key priorities for Indigenous peoples and communities,” Ford’s office said.

The Ford government moved forward this week with Bill 5, controversial legislation that would establish “special economic zones” where some environmental and other regulations can be circumvented in order to speed up projects, particularly around critical mineral extraction in the Ring of Fire.

Critics have said the legislation opens the door to ride roughshod on First Nations rights and environmental laws.

However Ford has maintained that the legislation is necessary because the province cannot afford to wait years for project approvals to go ahead.