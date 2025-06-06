Ontario to make Ring of Fire a special economic zone ‘as quickly as possible’: Ford

Protesters chant and wave flags during a demonstration outside the Ontario Legislature at Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Ontario intends to designate the mineral-rich Ring of Fire as a so-called special economic zone “as quickly as possible,” Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.

Ford said he and several ministers will consult all summer with First Nations about the new law that allows the Ontario government to suspend provincial and municipal rules before making the designation.

“We need to start moving on that,” Ford said of the designation for the Ring of Fire.

Last week, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford and Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said they would hold off on making the area a special economic zone until they had consulted with all affect First Nations.

The law seeks to speed up the building of large projects, particularly mines. Ford’s government has committed $1 billion to develop the Ring of Fire.

Three First Nations have signed various agreements with the province to help build roads to the region, as well as develop the area where it connects to the provincial highway system.

However, First Nations across Ontario have risen up to protest the province’s new law, livid about what what they describe as the government’s audacity to strip away any law it sees fit for any project at any time. They say it tramples their treaty rights and ignores their concerns.

The First Nations want to be part of development, including mines, but want to be equal partners with the province on the legislative side.

They have warned Ford repeatedly that they will take the fight to the courts and to the land. Blockades of highways, railways and mines are on the table this summer, numerous First Nations said.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for our First Nations communities and I understand some may disagree, but I’ll tell you, a lot of them agree,” Ford said.

Tensions have been high at the provincial legislature over the past few weeks because of the opposition to the bill.

Dozens of First Nations members flew from the far north to Queen’s Park to watch the province pass Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, on Wednesday. Security booted about a dozen of them from the legislature’s chambers for raining jeers down upon the politicians as they passed the bill into law.

NDP legislator Sol Mamakwa, the representative for Kiiwetinoong where the Ring of Fire is located, was also kicked out earlier this week for saying Ford was “telling untruths” to First Nations about his government’s plans for the Ring of Fire.

There is plenty of opposition to the new law in addition to First Nations’ concerns.

Critics also say the bill guts protections for endangered and threatened species.

The legislature rose for its annual summer break and will not return until Oct. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.