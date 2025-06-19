Doug Ford apologizes for ‘hat in hand’ comment on First Nations

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued an apology for comments that were slammed as “racist” by First Nations leaders.

“I get pretty passionate, and I just want to say I sincerely apologize for my words, not only if it hurt all the chiefs in that room, but all First Nations,” Ford said Thursday, flanked by First Nations leaders at a news conference.

Ford made the comments following a roughly two-hour meeting with leaders from the Anishinabek Nation at his office at Queen’s Park, a day after he sparked anger by saying the province was making an offer to First Nations “on a silver platter” and that he had treated them “like gold.”

He then went on to say First Nations need to take care of themselves instead of asking the government for money.

“But there’s going to be a point that you can’t just keep coming hat in hand all the time to the government. You’ve got to be able to take care of yourselves,” Ford said. “And when you literally have gold mines, nickel mines, every type of critical mineral that the world wants and you’re saying ‘no, no, I don’t want to touch that. By the way, give me money,’ not gonna happen ”

Asked about Ford’s comments Thursday, MPP Sol Mamakwa – the only First Nations MPP in the Ontario legislature - said they were “were very deeply troubling, but also racist.”

“As First Nations, we are not beggars,” Mamakwa said. “And I think at this point, those type of comments, we don’t need those type of comments from a premier.”

Ford’s comments came in the context of his efforts to develop valuable mineral sites in Northern Ontario as part of a plan to bolster Ontario’s economy in the face of a trade war with the United States.

Bill 5, which grants the government permission to bypass environmental and other regulations in areas it deems “special economic zones” has faced criticism as trampling on First Nations rights.

Ford has maintained that his government is holding to its duty to consult with First Nations but has said that while some are excited about the economic opportunities, others will never agree. He has vowed to move forward, despite opposition.

First Nations leaders who sat down with Ford Thursday as part of a previously planned meeting said they felt the apology was “sincere.”

“This meeting in particular, wasn’t all about Bill 5. It was about Ontario upholding their treaty responsibility,” Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige said, standing alongside Ford. “The premier has corrected himself in the hat in hand comment and has committed to be working with us as a good treaty partner, and has owned what he said, and I’m not going to belabor that.

“But also, I think it would be disrespectful to our First Nations communities to suggest their only concern is Bill 5 at this time.”

She said she prefers not to disclose the full substance of the meeting for the time being.

For his part, Ford referred to the meeting as “phenomenal” and said he’ll always respect his duty to consult.

“I also mentioned, when I was in the meeting about when we work together ourselves, be it the province, First Nations communities and the federal government, we’re unstoppable, and there’s one person we need to stop, and it’s Donald Trump,” Ford said.