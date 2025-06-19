Ontario to provide ice storm recovery funding for businesses, municipalities

The Ontario government says it’s introducing two financial assistance programs to help municipalities and businesses recover from a severe March ice storm.
The storm in late March left nearly 400,000 homes and businesses with power outages and damaged property as freezing rain covered parts of Ontario in layers of ice.
The province says it will launch two one-time financial assistance programs to help with ice storm recovery, including one to help municipalities pay for emergency response and cleanup costs such as clearing fallen trees.
The other program will provide up to $5 million for small businesses, small farms and not-for-profit organizations to pay for storm-related cleanup and essential repairs not covered by private insurance.
The province did not specify how much money it has set aside for the programs, but said final amounts for business assistance will be based on the number of applicants and eligible costs, while municipal funding will be based on the eligible emergency response and recovery costs.
The province says eligible businesses and municipalities will have until Oct. 31 to apply for the funding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.
Ice Storm March 2025 Mount St. Louis Moonstone damage from the ice storm that hit Sun., March 30, 2025. (Courtesy: Erick Brouwer) Ice Storm March 2025 Mount St. Louis Moonstone damage from the ice storm that hit Sun., March 30, 2025. (Courtesy: Erick Brouwer) Central Ontario ice storm Santa's Village in Muskoka Mon., March 31, 2025. Central Ontario ice storm Santa's Village in Muskoka Mon., March 31, 2025. Central Ontario ice storm Santa's Village in Muskoka Mon., March 31, 2025. Central Ontario ice storm Santa's Village in Muskoka Mon., March 31, 2025. Central Ontario ice storm A man uses a chainsaw to cut down ice covered trees branches are shown in Meaford, Ontario on Sunday March 30, 2025. More than 200,000 Ontarians are without power as this weekend's ice storm moves east, threatening parts of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
