Ontario Place final designs revealed

Ont. Premier Ford during an update on the redevelopment of the Ontario Place, saying it will provide over 5,000 jobs and welcome millions every year.

The Ontario government has released the final designs for its revamp of Ontario Place.

Images released by the province Tuesday show designs for a revamped west island housing a large spa and waterpark by European company Therme.

The images show glass buildings sitting amid green walkways. Some familiar features, such as the Cinesphere pod, are still recognizable.

Initial videos reveal a few features of the public realm elements as well, including a splash pad, playground and elevated boardwalk. Images of the revamped concert area and parking structure are also included.

Ontario Place The Ontario government has released the final designs for its revamp of Ontario Place. (Handout)

The province announced its intention in 2021 to move forward with a redevelopment of the west island of the waterfront property into a massive private waterpark and spa.

The project, which hands the European company a long-term lease on the publicly owned waterfront lands, has faced intense public criticism.

Ontario Place The Ontario government has released the final designs for its revamp of Ontario Place. (Handout)

Ontario Place was a bustling amusement park for kids and families in the 80s and early 90s, before languishing with neglect and falling into disrepair.

Ford says $400M parking garage will yield ‘massive return on investment’

The province also revealed more details about the new parking structure for the facility, an element of the project which had drawn criticism, with opposition claims that it would cost $1 billion in public money.

Ford said Tuesday that it will be four or five storeys, with an event space on the roof, and will have room for 3,500 vehicles – 1,000 more than originally contemplated.

The cost to build the parking structure will be around $400 million, Ford said, adding that it is expected to yield returns of $60 million a year.

Ontario Place parking garage The parking structure for the revamped Ontario Place is pictured in this rendering released by the province. (Handout)

“That’s a massive return on investment. We’ll have it paid off, and then $60 million – or more, I predict, mark that – will be going right into Ontario coffers to pay for health care, education, infrastructure. It’ll be absolutely phenomenal.”

While there was talk about locating the structure on the Exhibition Place grounds, the renderings show it adjacent to the main site. Ford said the move had nothing to do with negotiations with the city.

“This is just more convenient, and it’s going to have more capacity, rather than people walking all the way through Exhibition (Place), maybe in cold weather,” he said.

While reporters challenged the idea that the large squarish structure would “blend in” with its surroundings as Ford described, he said people would “barely even see” a parking structure.

“You’re going to have the massive sign that says ‘Ontario Place.’ You watch, it’s going to be probably the number one place where people will take pictures,” Ford said. “They’ll take pictures all over the place, but they’re going to be standing in front of that massive, beautiful sign, similar to the Toronto sign at City Hall.”

Ontario Place The Ontario government has released the final designs for its revamp of Ontario Place. (Handout)

Officials said construction on the new facility could start as soon as spring 2026. Ford said he’s hoping the revamped Ontario Place could open as soon as 2029, but that is not an official projection.

