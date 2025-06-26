Construction gets underway on planned Woodbine GO Station

An artist's rendering of the future Woodbine GO Station is pictured. (Handout)

Work is finally getting underway on the long-promised Woodbine GO Station in Etobicoke.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that construction is officially kicking off on the station, which was announced by the province back in 2019.

“This station will be a key part of our plan to provide two-way all-day GO service, and will connect travellers on the Kitchener Line to Pearson Airport and the UP Express to local transit and, of course, the Woodbine Racetrack,” Ford said.

While the original target for the station to open was 2023, Ford said it’s taken six years to get started on construction because the province had to conduct environmental assessments and consult with the community.

Woodbine Entertainment will be contributing $170 million to support the construction of the new station, Ford said. The province did not list the total cost.

“This is going to be a game changer for North Etobicoke and for the people who rely on the Kitchener Line every day, with better connections, improved services and new jobs and growth in the community,” Ford said.

The new station will replace the nearby Etobicoke North GO Station, which the province says is unable to accommodate future growth.

The next stage of work will include deep sewer and underground utility works, realigning Entrance Road and preparing for a future track diversion to accommodate the platform at Woodbine Station.

When complete, Woodbine Station will be accessible and will include dedicated parking, a passenger pick-up and drop-off area, a bus loop and a passenger waiting area.

It will connect with the Union Pearson Express (UP Express), Kitchener GO train and local bus services from the TTC, MiWay, York Regional Transit and Brampton Transit.

Mayor Olivia Chow said the new station will help create a “complete neighbourhood,” with hundreds of new homes.

“Now with Woodbine GO Station as an anchor, a transit-oriented community with thousands of new homes will spring up,” Chow said. “It will be a complete neighborhood with new homes, parks, shops, libraries and community gathering spaces.”

She said it will also support thousands of construction jobs.

Metrolinx says it expects the new station to serve approximately 7,000 daily riders by 2041.

The province did not respond to an email asking for a completion date and total cost for the station.