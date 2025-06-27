Ontario expanding publicly funded private surgical and diagnostic centres

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a news conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario is expanding its suite of publicly funded private community surgical and diagnostic centres.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is investing $155 million over the next two years to create 57 new centres for MRI and CT scans and gastrointestinal endoscopy services.

Ford says the new clinics will help ease the burden on hospitals and reduce wait times.

The province says it will add 35 new centres for MRI and CT scans that it says will serve more than 800,000 patients.

And it will add 22 centres to deliver endoscopy services.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government first introduced sweeping changes to the delivery of health care in 2023 in response to a massive surgical and diagnostic test backlog.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press