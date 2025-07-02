Ontario calling for more private clinics to handle hip and knee surgeries

Physiotherapist Ellen Newbold, right, and occupational therapist Mary Van Impe help Tim Heenan walk up some steps as he prepares for his release following day surgery for a hip replacement at St.Michael's Hospital, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

The Ontario government says it would like to see up to 20,000 more orthopedic surgeries, such as hip and knee replacements, performed at private community surgical centres around the province over the next two years and is providing $125 million to make it happen.

In a statement, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the move is aimed at delivering “even more connected and convenient care for people, when and where they need it.”

A call for applications to open the new community surgical centres opens today.

“This expansion in services will reduce wait times for orthopedic surgeries, such as hip and knee replacements, ensuring that 90 per cent of Ontario patients receive care within clinically recommended timeframes,” the province said in a news release.

The new surgical centres will be accredited by Accreditation Canada, the same body that establishes quality standards for hospitals, the province said.

The province also pointed out that no centre can refuse an insured service to a patient who chooses not to purchase uninsured “upgrades” and no patient can pay to receive insured services faster than others.

Canadian wait times for key surgeries – including knee and hip replacements – have been sluggish to rebound since the pandemic, according to data released last month by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). The institute cited an ageing population and a shortage of health-care workers as contributing factors to the problem.

Ontario completed 82 per cent of hip replacement surgeries and 79 per cent of knee replacement surgeries within benchmark wait times in 2024, according to data compiled by CIHI.

The province claims its surgical wait times are the shortest in Canada.

Most of the 900 private community surgical and diagnostic centres already operating around Ontario currently provide imaging services.

The province announced last week that it would spend $155 million over the next two years to create 57 new centres for MRI and CT scans and gastrointestinal endoscopy services.

The call for applications for the new orthopedic centres will run from July 2 to Aug. 27, though questions about the process are only being accepted until July 16. The first new licences are expected to be issued in early 2026.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press