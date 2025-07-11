Canada needs to ‘work around the clock’ to get deal with U.S., Ford’s office says after Trump’s latest threat

FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

The federal government needs to “work around the clock to secure a deal” with the U.S., Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office said in a statement after President Donald Trump threatened Thursday night to impose a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods on Aug. 1.

“Now more than ever, we need the federal government to work around the clock to secure a deal that is right for Canada and eliminates all American tariffs,” his office said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, which was posted on Truth Social, Trump criticized Canada for imposing retaliatory tariffs and warned that “we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the U.S., separate from Sectoral tariffs,” referring to the levies on aluminum, steel and auto.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge,” the letter read.

The U.S. president indicated that if Canada works with his administration to stop the flow of fentanyl—which he has said is one of the reasons behind the tariffs he imposed earlier this year—“we will perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter.”

Trump concluded, “These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.”

Trump and Carney announced during the G7 summit in Alberta last month that the two countries would try to negotiate a deal by July 21. Trump briefly halted negotiations over Canada’s digital services tax, saying it was a “direct and blatant attack” on U.S. tech companies.

Days later, talks resumed when Canada rescinded the tax “in anticipation of a mutually beneficial comprehensive trade arrangement with the United States.”

Unifor National President Lana Payne described Trump’s latest threat as “extortion” and urged Canada to “push back.”

“Canada must use every bit of leverage we have. Workers are counting on our (government) to defend their jobs. Concessions won’t stop a bully, but collective strength will,” Payne said in a post on social media.