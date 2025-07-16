First Nations chiefs worry Bills 5 and C-5 will enable environmental destruction

‘Absolute power corrupts absolutely’: Lawyers representing nine First Nations call on governments to strike down Bill 5 in its entirety and key parts of Bill C-

TORONTO — First Nations chiefs behind a legal challenge to a pair of federal and provincial laws meant to fast-track infrastructure projects say they are turning to the courts because they worry the laws will lead to environmental destruction.

Nine Ontario First Nations want the court to declare the federal law known as Bill C-5 and the Ontario law known as Bill 5 unconstitutional and are seeking an injunction that would prevent the governments from using some of the most contentious aspects.

Chief June Black of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation in northeastern Ontario says the laws attempt to “bulldoze” both the land and First Nation rights and she worries they will enable mining that will harm the earth and projects that will contaminate drinking water.

At a press conference about the legal challenge today, Black became emotional when saying that her people have been on their lands since time immemorial and they have a sacred responsibility to protect them.

The legal challenge comes just before First Nations chiefs are set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney to lay out their concerns with Bill C-5, though the Chiefs of Ontario say the government is already levelling an unfair playing field for the discussion.

Carney says the federal law enables Indigenous consultations to happen as the first step and that meeting will be the beginning of engagement.

